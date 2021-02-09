Schmaltz notched two assists -- one on the power play -- and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blues.
Schmaltz's two assists came in the second period, as he set up Conor Garland at even strength and Christian Dvorak on the power play. The 24-year-old Schmaltz has produced five goals and six helpers through 12 games this season. The Wisconsin native has added a plus-2 rating and 29 shots on net, but there's not much physicality in his play.
