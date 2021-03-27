Schmaltz netted a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Schmaltz restored the Coyotes lead at 2-1 with his tally at 18:44 of the second period. The 25-year-old has seen his role reduced lately, but he's still collected a goal and two helpers in his last five games. Overall, the American forward has eight tallies, 19 points, 71 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 34 contests.