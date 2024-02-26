Schmaltz scored a pair of goals on five shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Schmaltz had scored just one goal while adding five assists over his previous 14 contests. The 28-year-old struck on the power play in the first period and added an even-strength marker in the third. Schmaltz may need to carry more of the load for the Coyotes with Clayton Keller (upper body) exiting Sunday's contest. Schmaltz has 16 goals, 34 points, 111 shots on net and a minus-18 rating through 54 appearances.