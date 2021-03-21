Schmaltz produced an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Schmaltz has helpers in consecutive outings after ending his five-game point drought. The 25-year-old forward is up to 18 points, 67 shots and a minus-2 rating through 31 contests. Schmaltz is firmly established in the top six, although his scoring pace may leave him as a depth option in standard fantasy formats.