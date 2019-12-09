Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Dishes out two assists

Schmaltz registered two assists and three shots with two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over Chicago.

Schmaltz has a team-leading 22 assists on the season after setting up two goals against his former team Sunday. The 23-year-old playmaker is still inconsistent at times, but has 10 goals and 34 points in 48 games with Arizona since coming over from the Blackhawks in a trade last season.