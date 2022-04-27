Schmaltz notched two assists, five shots on goal, four PIM, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Wild.

Schmaltz set up goals by Anton Stralman and Phil Kessel in the upset win. it's been seven games since Schmaltz last lit the lamp, but he's picked up five helpers in his last four outings to offset the lack of goals. The 26-year-old's career year has him at 57 points, 116 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 61 appearances.