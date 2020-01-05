Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Dishes pair of assists

Schmaltz had two assists and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.

Schmaltz helped out on Jordan Oesterle's first-period goal and dished another helper from below the goal line on Clayton Keller's second tally of the game. The two assists gave Schmaltz a four-game point streak (five points). He's at 35 points (seven tallies, 28 apples) in 44 games this year.