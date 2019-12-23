Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Dishes two more assists
Schmaltz had two assists and was plus-3 with one shot Sunday in a 5-2 win over Detroit.
Schmaltz assisted on both Clayton Keller's first-period goals and now has six assists in his last three games. While his goal-scoring and willingness to shoot the puck remain inconsistent, Schmaltz is a sublime playmaker. He has six goals and a team-leading 23 assists in 38 games.
