Schmaltz posted two assists and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Schmaltz has four helpers over three games since he returned from a lower-body injury. His effort Wednesday got him to the 50-point mark for the third time in his career. The 27-year-old is up to 21 goals, 29 assists, 104 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 53 appearances in a top-line role this season.