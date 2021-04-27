Schmaltz notched two assists in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Sharks.

Schmaltz had a hand in goals by Michael Bunting and Clayton Keller in the second period. The 25-year-old Schmaltz has produced two goals and seven assists through 13 games in April. For the season, the Wisconsin native is up to 30 points, 97 shots on net and a minus-4 rating in 49 appearances.