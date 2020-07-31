Schmaltz (undisclosed) left and will not return to Thursday's exhibition contest against the Golden Knights, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Schmaltz was on the receiving end of a heavy check to the upper-body area from Vegas' Ryan Reaves in the second period. The 2014 first-round pick is in the midst of a breakout campaign, supplying 11 goals and 34 assist across 70 games. With Schmaltz exiting, Barrett Hayton - who was the 13th forward dressed for the contest - assumed his role on the second line and the power play. Expect the team to provide an update on Schmaltz's status ahead of Sunday's matchup against Nashville.