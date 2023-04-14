Schmaltz scored a goal on five shots, added an assist, logged two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Schmaltz's goal late in the third period forced overtime, though the Coyotes failed to complete the comeback. The 27-year-old had four points over his last three games of the season. In 63 contests overall, Schmaltz finished with 22 tallies, 36 helpers, 132 shots on net and a plus-4 rating, falling one point shy of matching his 59-point campaign from a year ago.