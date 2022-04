Schmaltz recorded a pair of assists and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Schmaltz helped out on goals by Barrett Hayton and Anton Stralman in the contest. The 26-year-old Schmaltz has nine points in his last 11 games, but he snapped a three-game skid with his pair of assists Wednesday. The American forward has set a new career high with 54 points in just 58 appearances, surpassing his 52-point campaign in 78 games from 2017-18.