Schmaltz logged an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 5-4 win over the Predators.

Schmaltz closed out 2021-22 with seven assists in his last six outings. The 26-year-old winger set career marks in goals (23), assists (36), points (59), shots on goal (123) and ice time per game (18:15) while playing in a featured role for most of his 63 games. His chemistry with Clayton Keller (leg) was strong, but with the latter missing the last month of the season, Schmaltz showed he could produce on his own. He could have some appeal as a depth forward in 2022-23 fantasy drafts.