Schmaltz scored a power-play goal on four shots on in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Schmaltz entered Wednesday with no points and a minus-4 rating in his last five outings. He put the drought to rest with a tally in the second period, earning his fifth power-play point of the season. The 25-year-old forward is up to 15 points and 52 shots on net through 22 games overall. Schmaltz probably won't do much better than his current scoring pace, but he's an effective scorer in a top-six role.