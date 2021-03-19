Schmaltz recorded an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Schmaltz set up Conor Garland for the opening tally just 1:13 into the game. Their line with Clayton Keller combined for all of the Coyotes' offense Thursday. Schmaltz's helper ended his five-game point drought. The Wisconsin native is up to 17 points, 63 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 30 games.