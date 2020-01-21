Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Endures slump before break
Schmaltz carried a seven-game pointless streak into the All-Star break.
Schmaltz averaged 14:59 of ice time over that stretch while posting a minus-4 rating and just seven shots on net. Before this slump, the 23-year-old winger generated seven goals and 28 helpers over 44 contests. Schmaltz has plenty of upside evidenced by his 21-goal 2017-18 campaign, but this stretch has been tough for fantasy gamers to take.
