Schmaltz (undisclosed) is expected to be in Friday's lineup against San Jose, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.
Schmaltz was considered a game-time call while dealing with a minor injury but should be in his usual top-six role. The 27-year-old has nine goals and 20 points through 28 games this season but has been held scoreless over his last four appearances.
