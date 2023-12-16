Watch Now:

Schmaltz (undisclosed) is expected to be in Friday's lineup against San Jose, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Schmaltz was considered a game-time call while dealing with a minor injury but should be in his usual top-six role. The 27-year-old has nine goals and 20 points through 28 games this season but has been held scoreless over his last four appearances.

More News