Schmaltz scored an empty-net goal on four shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Schmaltz has scored in 10 of his last 14 games, though he hasn't scored twice in any of those contests. The 27-year-old is up to 21 tallies, 46 points, 100 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 49 appearances. He continues to show excellent chemistry with Clayton Keller and Barrett Hayton on the top line, especially at home, where Schmaltz has picked up 30 points in 26 outings.