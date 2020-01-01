Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Fills empty cage

Schmaltz scored an empty-net goal on the power play in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Schmaltz's seventh goal of the year ensured the Coyotes would defeat the defending champions. The 23-year-old has had a productive run lately, with two goals and eight helpers over his last nine contests. Schmaltz is on a career-best pace with 32 points in 42 games this year in a top-six role.