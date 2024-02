Schmaltz scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Predators.

Schmaltz had gone seven games without a goal, though he four assists in that span. His tally Saturday was also his first power-play point since Jan. 4. The 27-year-old forward is up to 14 goals, 31 points (14 on the power play), 99 shots on net and a minus-13 rating through 47 appearances in a top-line role.