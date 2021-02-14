Schmaltz scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

Schmaltz cleaned up a rebound at 1:50 of the third period, tying the back-and-forth game at 3-3. Schmaltz continues to impress on the scoresheet this year with six tallies, six helpers, 35 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 14 contests this year. His lofty scoring rate makes the 24-year-old viable in standard fantasy formats, but don't expect much physicality from Schmaltz.