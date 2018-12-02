Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Fitting in nicely with 'Yotes
Schmaltz registered two assists to complement a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-1 home win over the Blues.
Schmaltz -- whom the Blackhawks gave up in a trade for Dylan Strome and Brendan Perlini on Sunday -- has turned in back-to-back two-point outings while showing excellent chemistry with Clayton Keller on the top line for Arizona. Schmaltz is bound to see more ice time than he was getting in Chicago (16:17 over a three-year span), so consider picking him up if you need help on the wing.
