Schmaltz is dealing with an undisclosed injury and consequently is expected to be a game-time decision Friday against San Jose, per Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.
Schmaltz has nine goals and 20 points in 28 contests this season. The Coyotes don't currently have enough healthy forwards without Schmaltz, but Jack McBain (lower body) might be activated from injured reserve ahead of Friday's contest, which would give them 12 available forwards without calling anyone up from the AHL.
