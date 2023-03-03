Schmaltz (upper body) will be a game-time decision Friday against Carolina, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.
Schmaltz was injured in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Dallas. He has produced 18 goals and 42 points in 45 games this season. Schmaltz has four goals and three helpers during a five-game point streak.
