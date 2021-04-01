Schmaltz recorded an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 9-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Schmaltz had the secondary assist on Michael Bunting's first-period tally, and those two forwards were the only Coyotes to avoid the red ink in the plus-minus column. The 25-year-old Schmaltz has racked up 21 points, 78 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 36 contests. Despite seeing his even-strength minutes on the fourth line lately, the Wisconsin native remains a key part of the Coyotes' offense.