Schmaltz recorded an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 9-3 loss to the Avalanche.
Schmaltz had the secondary assist on Michael Bunting's first-period tally, and those two forwards were the only Coyotes to avoid the red ink in the plus-minus column. The 25-year-old Schmaltz has racked up 21 points, 78 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 36 contests. Despite seeing his even-strength minutes on the fourth line lately, the Wisconsin native remains a key part of the Coyotes' offense.
More News
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Reaches 20-point mark•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Deposits goal Friday•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Dishes helper Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Ends five-game point drought•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Chips in with assist•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Ends drought with power-play goal•