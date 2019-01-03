Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Given 'week-to-week' label
Schmaltz (upper body) is week-to-week with his injury.
The Coyotes have placed Schmaltz on injured reserve, using the open roster spot to recall Laurent Dauphin from AHL Tucson. With Schmaltz, Christian Dvorak (lower body), Michael Grabner (eye) and defenseman Jason Demers (knee) all out of commission, there's not much hope that Arizona can resuscitate its 28th-ranked offense in the season's second half.
