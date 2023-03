Schmaltz scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blues.

Schmaltz reached the 20-goal mark for the third time in his seven-year career with a second-period tally. He also helped out on a Clayton Keller goal in the third. Schmaltz has six goals and four helpers over his last eight outings, and he's up to 45 points, 96 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 48 contests overall.