Schmaltz scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Schmaltz and Alexander Kerfoot set up each other's goals in the contest. This two-point outing snapped a seven-game slump for Schmaltz, who struggled during his stint at center before Kerfoot was moved into that spot on the top line. Schmaltz is at a solid 10 goals, 12 helpers, 66 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 32 outings overall. He has some upside in fantasy formats that value offense exclusively.
More News
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Expected to play Friday•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Game-time decision Friday•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Two more goals in win•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Supplies game-winning goal Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Strikes on power play•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Notches assist Saturday•