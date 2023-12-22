Schmaltz scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Schmaltz and Alexander Kerfoot set up each other's goals in the contest. This two-point outing snapped a seven-game slump for Schmaltz, who struggled during his stint at center before Kerfoot was moved into that spot on the top line. Schmaltz is at a solid 10 goals, 12 helpers, 66 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 32 outings overall. He has some upside in fantasy formats that value offense exclusively.