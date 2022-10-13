Schmaltz (lower body) will play in Thursday's game versus the Penguins.
Schmaltz missed time late in the preseason with the injury, but he's ready to go at the start of the regular season. The 26-year-old should be expected to play a large role after posting a career-high 59 points in 63 contests last year. He'll play on a line with Clayton Keller and Travis Boyd.
