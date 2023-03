Schmaltz logged an assist, went plus-4, notched two shots on goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Schmaltz missed three games with a lower-body injury, but he was right back in a top-line role upon his return. He helped out on Juuso Valimaki's game-winning tally in the third period. Schmaltz is up to six points through seven games in March, and he has 47 points, 103 shots on net and a plus-5 rating in 51 contests this season.