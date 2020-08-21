Schmaltz missed the entirety of the playoffs due to a head injury, NHL.com's Nick Cotsonika reports.

It was widely speculated that Schmaltz was sidelined with a head injury after a high hit knocked him out of the Coyotes pre-postseason exhibition match, but due to the NHL's new injury policy, it was never confirmed during the playoffs. The good news is the 24-year-old forward had just returned to practice before Arizona was knocked out of the playoffs Wednesday, so he should be ready to rock whenever the 2020-21 campaign gets underway. The Wisconsin native picked up 11 goals and 45 points in 70 games during the regular season.