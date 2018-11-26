Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Headed to the desert

According to Scott Powers of The Athletic, the Blackhawks have dealt Schmaltz to Arizona.

Going back to Chicago in the deal will be Dylan Strome and Brendan Perlini, according to Powers. Meanwhile, Schmatlz has struggled in 2018-19 having scored just twice while being limited to 11 points in 23 contests. Last season, the desert-bound forward notched 52 points in what was just his second season in the league.