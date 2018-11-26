Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Headed to the desert
According to Scott Powers of The Athletic, the Blackhawks have dealt Schmaltz to Arizona.
Going back to Chicago in the deal will be Dylan Strome and Brendan Perlini, according to Powers. Meanwhile, Schmatlz has struggled in 2018-19 having scored just twice while being limited to 11 points in 23 contests. Last season, the desert-bound forward notched 52 points in what was just his second season in the league.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Surprise scratch•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Pots first goal•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Bags two assists in losing effort•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Collects shorthanded apple•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Notches 20th goal•
-
Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz: Finds twine against Washington•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...