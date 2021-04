Schmaltz notched an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Schmaltz set up a second-period goal by Alex Goligoski to spark the Coyotes' comeback. Through nine games in April, Schmaltz has two goals and five helpers. The 25-year-old forward is at 28 points, 92 shots on net, 16 PIM and a minus-2 rating in 45 outings overall.