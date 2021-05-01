Schmaltz provided an assist and five shots on goal in Friday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.
Schmaltz set up a Michael Bunting tally in the third period. The 25-year-old Schmaltz has racked up four assists in his last three outings. While he's gone 10 games without a goal, the Wisconsin native remains the Coyotes' top-line center. He's at 32 points, 104 shots on net, a minus-1 rating and 16 PIM through 51 contests.
