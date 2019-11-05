Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Helps out in overtime

Schmaltz provided an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Schmaltz delivered a pass to Derek Stepan for the game-winning goal in Monday's contest. Schmaltz has emerged as a valuable fantasy performer with four goals and nine assists through 13 games. He also plays all around the top-six, and may have eligibility at center and on the wing in some formats.