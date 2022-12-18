Schmaltz logged a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.

Schmaltz has a goal and six assists over his last five games. His helper Saturday was his first power-play point of the season, though it's not for a lack of opportunity -- he's averaged 2:56 per game with the man advantage. The 26-year-old forward has four goals, seven assists, 26 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 14 appearances. He continues to see time on the top line and first power-play unit, so he should have no trouble staying productive.