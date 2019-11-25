Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Helps out on power play

Schmaltz recorded a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Oilers.

Schmaltz set up Carl Soderberg for the tally at 9:43 of the first period. Schmaltz's strong season is up to 19 points in 25 games. Five of his points have come with the man advantage. He's not a particularly physical player (six hits, 12 blocked shots and four PIM), but his offense has done plenty to interest fantasy owners.