Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Helps out on power play
Schmaltz recorded a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Oilers.
Schmaltz set up Carl Soderberg for the tally at 9:43 of the first period. Schmaltz's strong season is up to 19 points in 25 games. Five of his points have come with the man advantage. He's not a particularly physical player (six hits, 12 blocked shots and four PIM), but his offense has done plenty to interest fantasy owners.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.