Schmaltz posted a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Friday's 4-3 shootout victory against the Devils.
Schmaltz led all forwards with 21:27 of ice time, and he posted a pair of shots while winning one of three faceoff attempts. He also scored in the shootout, beating Akira Schmid in the second round, to seal Arizona's victory.
