Schmaltz (upper body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Stars.
Schmaltz had a power-play assist and a blocked shots in 9:22 of ice time before he sustained the injury. The forward can be considered day-to-day for now, with the Coyotes' next game being Friday at home versus the Hurricanes.
More News
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Two more points in win•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Involved in both goals in loss•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Nets power-play marker•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Scores in Sunday's overtime win•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Tallies again Monday•
-
Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Racks up four points Saturday•