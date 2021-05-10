The upper-body injury that forced Schmaltz to miss the season's final four games was actually a concussion, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.
Schmaltz sustained the concussion after being hit in the jaw by a puck that deflected off the crossbar in warm-ups. Recovery from concussions is notoriously tricky, but Schmaltz will hopefully be back to full health by the end of the offseason. He finished the 2020-21 campaign with 10 goals and 22 assists in 52 games.
