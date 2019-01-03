Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Injury feared to be long-term

Schmaltz (upper body) could be facing an extended absence, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

It's not abundantly clear how Morgan defines an extended absence, though he does suspect that Schmaltz will be placed on injured reserve due to his lingering injury. This is a perilous development involving a banged-up team that is only two steps (read: points) above of the cellar of the Pacific Division standings at 17-21-2. Schmaltz has five goals and nine assists through 17 games since moving from Chicago to Arizona on Nov. 25.