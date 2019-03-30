Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Inks seven-year extension

Schmaltz (upper body) has signed a seven-year extension with the Coyotes that will net him $5.85 million annually, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Schmaltz remains on the recovery path from a knee injury that has ended his 2018-19 campaign, but that didn't stop him from going to the negotiating table with the Coyotes. Prior to his injury, the 22-year-old winger was beginning to display signs of a breakout campaign, racking up 14 points -- five goals and nine assists -- over 17 games. He will avoid any arbitration with the Coyotes and will receive a huge bump in pay next season after earning just over $1.5 million for 2018-19.