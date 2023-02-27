Schmaltz scored a goal on three shots and added a shorthanded assist in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Predators.

Schmaltz has six goals and five assists over his last eight contests, as the Coyotes' top line continues to be a fruitful spot in the lineup. The 27-year-old also picked up his first shorthanded point since 2017-18 with a helper on Shayne Gostisbehere's first-period tally. Schmaltz's offense is fine enough by itself, so he's not really known for defensive contributions. The forward has 39 points, 89 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 43 outings overall.