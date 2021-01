Schmaltz (head) was on the ice for Sunday's practice, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Schmaltz had not skated during training camp with the head injury, which caused him to miss all of the Coyotes' nine playoff games in August. The 24-year-old is in line to work in a top-six role with first-unit power-play usage, giving him some appeal as a depth option in fantasy.