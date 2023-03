Schmaltz logged two assists, five shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers.

Schmaltz's assist streak is up to six games, a span in which he has eight helpers and a plus-8 rating. The 27-year-old helped out on both of Barrett Hayton's tallies in this contests. Schmaltz is up to 54 points (21 tallies, 33 assists), 114 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and a plus-i rating through 56 outings this season.