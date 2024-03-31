Schmaltz recorded two assists and a minus-3 rating in Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Rangers.

Schmaltz set up linemates Clayton Keller and Nick Bjugstad for goals in the second period. The 28-year-old Schmaltz ended March with three consecutive multi-point efforts, and he had five goals and 16 helpers over 15 contests for the month. The forward is up to 56 points (21 on the power play), 144 shots on net and a minus-17 rating through 71 outings overall. Schmaltz is four points away from setting a career high.