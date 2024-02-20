Schmaltz notched a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

Schmaltz ended his four-game slump with a helper on a Clayton Keller tally in the second period. Those two forwards are usually linemates, but they were separated at even strength Monday. Schmaltz doesn't typically produce enough offense to carry his own line. The 27-year-old has a solid 32 points (15 on the power play) with 106 shots on net and a minus-17 rating through 52 outings this season. His scoring-only production makes him mainly a depth option for fantasy.