Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Minus-4 in preseason tilt

Schmaltz (lower body) registered three shots and a minus-4 rating in 17:28 of ice time versus Vegas on Sunday.

Schmaltz was back on the ice after missing the second half of the 2018-19 campaign due to a lower-body issue. The center also saw 5:17 of ice time with the man advantage and should see significant power-play minutes this season along with a top-six role. Prior to getting hurt, the 23-year-old racked up 14 points in 17 appearances for the Yotes following his mid-season move from Chicago and is capable of topping the 40-point threshold in 2019-20.