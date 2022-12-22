Schmaltz produced an assist, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Schmaltz has points in four straight outings and six of his last seven. Over the longer span, he's produced two goals and seven assists. The 26-year-old winger is up to five tallies, eight helpers, 31 shots on net, 10 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 16 contests overall.